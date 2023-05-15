Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Carvana Co. [CVNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] price plunged by -12.21 percent to reach at -$1.46. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Carvana Thanks Customers with One-of-a-Kind Videos Detailing the Day They Met Their Car.

Each customer video reflects Carvana’s commitment to an improved automotive retail experience.

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, harnessed intuitive machine learning to bring fun and uniquely creative digital experiences for customers so they can remember the day they met their vehicle. Distinguished by the date, location, various cultural touchpoints, and vehicle specs, each video highlights the special bond a driver forms with their vehicle and celebrates the rapidly growing Carvana community, millions of people and counting.

A sum of 16658103 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.50M shares. Carvana Co. shares reached a high of $11.87 and dropped to a low of $10.23 until finishing in the latest session at $10.50.

The one-year CVNA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.75. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.19. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.60, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -21.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.41. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$95,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,162 million, or 118.68% of CVNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 14,083,153, which is approximately 65.131% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 14,058,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.61 million in CVNA stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $105.0 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 52.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 32,377,234 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 51,409,300 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 26,922,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,708,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,525,305 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 13,442,427 shares during the same period.