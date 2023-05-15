Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell -25.30% so far this year. What now?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] closed the trading session at $7.59 on 05/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.48, while the highest price level was $7.76. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; PROVIDES INITIAL FISCAL 2024 OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“I’m honored to lead this iconic brand, and I’m pleased that Under Armour delivered fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings results that were in line with our previous outlook,” said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz. “Fiscal 2024 will be a year of building for the brand. I am prioritizing significantly amplifying global brand heat; delivering elevated design and products, with a focus on Sportstyle, footwear, and women; and positioning us to drive better sales growth in the United States.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.30 percent and weekly performance of -12.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 8399665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.15. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -16.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.57 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.24 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 15.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.01. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $20,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 2.63%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,142 million, or 81.40% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,805,998, which is approximately 2.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,109,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.27 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $78.96 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 12.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 28,988,965 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 34,582,640 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 86,887,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,459,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,317,212 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,070,878 shares during the same period.