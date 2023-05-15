UBS slashes price target on DISH Network Corporation [DISH] – find out why.

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] closed the trading session at $6.16 on 05/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.94, while the highest price level was $6.27. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:31 AM that CORRECTION – DISH Earnings Call Time is Noon ET Today, May 8.

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will hold its earnings call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, May 8, 2023, as originally shared when the call was announced.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 207-0148 (U.S.) and (773) 305-6837Conference ID: 228222.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.13 percent and weekly performance of -13.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.83M shares, DISH reached to a volume of 14741671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $30 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DISH stock. On August 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DISH shares from 40 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 10.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DISH stock trade performance evaluation

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.48. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -26.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.53 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.50, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.68 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.26 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.05. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] managed to generate an average of $162,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,510 million, or 82.90% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,326,466, which is approximately 0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,220,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.84 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $115.23 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 0.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 24,148,595 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 24,638,748 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 196,301,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,088,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,234,183 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,854,094 shares during the same period.