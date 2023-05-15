Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Is Currently -3.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] loss -3.48% or -1.65 points to close at $45.83 with a heavy trading volume of 8676096 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) / 7:00 a.m. (PT).

It opened the trading session at $46.81, the shares rose to $46.9899 and dropped to $45.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TWLO points out that the company has recorded 5.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -11.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 8676096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $67.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $90 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 110 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.59.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.49. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -23.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.90 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.76, while it was recorded at 50.61 for the last single week of trading, and 62.84 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $6,378 million, or 85.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,537,284, which is approximately 2.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,519,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.93 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $439.47 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 28.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 19,830,661 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 26,677,528 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 92,652,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,160,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,597,149 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 12,091,457 shares during the same period.