Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Stock trading around $8.03 per share: What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] price plunged by -2.19 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Teva Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms 2023 Non-GAAP Outlook.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 18032050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.17M shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares reached a high of $8.185 and dropped to a low of $7.91 until finishing in the latest session at $8.03.

The one-year TEVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.13. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $9.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.91 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.83, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.21. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$214,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 1.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 58,203,994 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 54,182,194 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 447,947,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 560,333,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,067,590 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 15,835,765 shares during the same period.