Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Is Currently -2.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] slipped around -4.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $167.98 at the close of the session, down -2.38%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Tesla Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Inc. stock is now 36.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSLA Stock saw the intraday high of $177.38 and lowest of $167.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 314.67, which means current price is +64.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 142.05M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 157849632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $181.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $218 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $245 to $154, while Truist kept a Hold rating on TSLA stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 190 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 7.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 41.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.36, while it was recorded at 169.91 for the last single week of trading, and 205.97 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 10.66%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $229,211 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,857,401, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 178,662,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.01 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.63 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,688 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 105,528,766 shares. Additionally, 1,003 investors decreased positions by around 118,671,392 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 1,140,312,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,364,512,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 424 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,849,354 shares, while 206 institutional investors sold positions of 10,433,105 shares during the same period.