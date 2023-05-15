SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Is Currently -2.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] loss -2.33% or -0.12 points to close at $5.02 with a heavy trading volume of 44765944 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM that SoFi Launches “Making Money On Your Money: Sophia Amoruso’s Guide to Financial Independence” To Help Women Get Their Money Right.

SoFi Survey Reveals Majority of Women Report Finances Impact Their Mental Health and Are Not Comfortable With The Amount They Currently Have in Savings, Highlighting The Need For Financial Education Resources.

Nearly two thirds of women (65%) report that personal finances impact their mental health a lot or somewhat, according to a new survey conducted by SoFi, the digital personal finance company and all-in-one app. And nearly two thirds (65%) disclosed they are not comfortable with the amount of money currently in their savings account. To help women get their money right and do so with confidence, SoFi is teaming up with investor and entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso to launch “Making Money On Your Money: Sophia Amoruso’s Guide to Financial Independence.”.

It opened the trading session at $5.17, the shares rose to $5.2199 and dropped to $4.925, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOFI points out that the company has recorded 0.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 33.38M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 44765944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2023, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SOFI stock. On September 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SOFI shares from 8 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -14.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.72. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $1,699 million, or 34.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,270,315, which is approximately 2.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,820,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.82 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $156.39 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 49,826,638 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 24,052,743 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 264,651,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,530,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,291,764 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,493,081 shares during the same period.