Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Stock trading around $8.74 per share: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.24%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Robinhood Announces Launch of 24 Hour Market.

Over the last 12 months, HOOD stock rose by 7.24%. The one-year Robinhood Markets Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.72. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.70 billion, with 896.92 million shares outstanding and 696.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, HOOD stock reached a trading volume of 15479101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.50 to $9.50, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,875 million, or 67.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 65,105,720, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $507.48 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $467.45 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 52,642,768 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 17,024,988 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 488,072,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 557,739,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,669,285 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 9,506,049 shares during the same period.