Piper Sandler lifts Citigroup Inc. [C] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -1.26% on the last trading session, reaching $45.45 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Citi LIBOR Transition Update.

Outstanding US Law-Governed Citi-Issued USD LIBOR CMS Instruments Planned to be Calculated Pursuant to Fallback Provisions after June 30, 2023.

On November 14, 2022, ICE Benchmark Administration (“IBA”), the publisher of the USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate, announced that it intends to cease publication of all ICE Swap Rate settings based on USD LIBOR after June 30, 2023 (the “Cessation Date”). This announcement follows the announcement by the UK Financial Conduct Authority on March 5, 2021, that all USD LIBOR settings will either cease or no longer be representative after the Cessation Date. The USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate is also referred to as a constant maturity swap (or “CMS”) rate, and in this press release is referred to as the “USD LIBOR CMS Rate”.

Citigroup Inc. represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $89.61 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $45.07 to $46.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.85M shares, C reached a trading volume of 12812774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 550.60.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.95, while it was recorded at 46.15 for the last single week of trading, and 47.78 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -6.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $64,726 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,689,164, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,151,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.42 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.91 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 809 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 123,282,791 shares. Additionally, 736 investors decreased positions by around 110,166,636 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 1,190,655,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,424,104,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,314,741 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 19,830,694 shares during the same period.