PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $20.50

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.68 during the day while it closed the day at $17.45. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Racial Equity Program Provides $8,000 Scholarships for 24 High School Seniors Learning About Investing.

Partners PG&E, PG&E Foundation, UC Berkeley and Mills College at Northeastern to Celebrate First Graduates of Program Aimed at Closing Wealth Gap.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On Saturday (May 13), 24 high school students will graduate from the Economic Equity and Financial Education Pilot Program, a two-semester advanced financial education course taught at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. The program was created and funded by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The PG&E Foundation).

PG&E Corporation stock has also gained 1.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCG stock has inclined by 12.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.68% and gained 7.32% year-on date.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $42.92 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.97 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.85M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 15700412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $19.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

PCG stock trade performance evaluation

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.57, while it was recorded at 17.37 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.58. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of $69,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 3.45%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,833 million, or 73.20% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,115,552, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 200,022,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.06 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -5.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 172,027,813 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 152,520,440 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 1,460,775,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,785,323,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,092,490 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 25,597,972 shares during the same period.