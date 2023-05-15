Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Stock trading around $37.35 per share: What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $37.72 during the day while it closed the day at $37.35. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress.

Poster session details are as follows:Date: Friday, May 12, 2023Time: 12:15 – 1:00 p.m. CET/ 6:15 – 7:00 a.m. ET.

Pfizer Inc. stock has also loss -2.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFE stock has declined by -14.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.06% and lost -27.11% year-on date.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $212.12 billion, with 5.63 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.31M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 16541294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $47.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock. On January 26, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PFE shares from 55 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.40 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.00, while it was recorded at 38.08 for the last single week of trading, and 45.14 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -14.72%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $147,227 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 501,636,220, which is approximately 1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 445,384,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.64 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.61 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -1.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,515 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 189,913,244 shares. Additionally, 1,588 investors decreased positions by around 124,437,584 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 3,627,478,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,941,829,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,225,425 shares, while 233 institutional investors sold positions of 15,799,484 shares during the same period.