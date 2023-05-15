Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell -12.59% so far this year. What now?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] price surged by 1.17 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

A sum of 16364107 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.63M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares reached a high of $6.96 and dropped to a low of $6.62 until finishing in the latest session at $6.94.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.08. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $12.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 13 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -31.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.62 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -48.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 400.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$289,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,076 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,455,871, which is approximately 25% of the company’s market cap and around 2.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,127,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.27 million in PTON stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $169.84 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 81,572,604 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 25,926,355 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 191,689,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,188,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,569,571 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 10,986,158 shares during the same period.