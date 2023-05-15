PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is -13.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] price plunged by -3.88 percent to reach at -$2.49. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM that PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

A sum of 28711130 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.41M shares. PayPal Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $64.18 and dropped to a low of $61.31 until finishing in the latest session at $61.69.

The one-year PYPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.29. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $96.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $112 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $85, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.71. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -18.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.21 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.52, while it was recorded at 66.14 for the last single week of trading, and 81.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 16.48%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,042 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,722,682, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,214,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.76 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.73 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 958 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 85,538,618 shares. Additionally, 1,057 investors decreased positions by around 88,995,701 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 652,866,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,400,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,533,532 shares, while 199 institutional investors sold positions of 35,530,875 shares during the same period.