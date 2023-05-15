Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Revenue clocked in at $13.54 billion, up 68.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.94%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Opendoor Announces First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results.

“At Opendoor, our vision is to build the most trusted e-commerce platform for residential real estate. We have dedicated the last nine years to delivering on this vision and we stand alone in giving customers the ability to move with simplicity and certainty,” said Carrie Wheeler, CEO of Opendoor.

Over the last 12 months, OPEN stock dropped by -63.75%. The one-year Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.34. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.36 billion, with 641.92 million shares outstanding and 537.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.99M shares, OPEN stock reached a trading volume of 18054432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6066, while it was recorded at 2.0700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4394 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -10.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.24. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 369.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$526,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 273.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

OPEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $768 million, or 69.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,341,853, which is approximately 8.43% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 32,436,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.25 million in OPEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.36 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 64,105,087 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 164,274,152 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 165,387,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,766,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,141,024 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 39,963,868 shares during the same period.