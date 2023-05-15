NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Revenue clocked in at $26.97 billion, up 93.92% YTD: What’s Next?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] loss -0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $283.40 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM that NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results.

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NVIDIA Corporation represents 2.46 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $705.88 billion with the latest information. NVDA stock price has been found in the range of $280.46 to $287.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.01M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 27422224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $290.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $175 to $355. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $270 to $315, while UBS kept a Buy rating on NVDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 8.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 207.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.40, while it was recorded at 287.05 for the last single week of trading, and 189.38 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 21.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $459,538 million, or 65.90% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 204,600,119, which is approximately 0.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 183,689,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.06 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $38.66 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -0.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,563 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 107,806,602 shares. Additionally, 1,498 investors decreased positions by around 55,355,022 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 1,458,355,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,621,517,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 460 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,881,698 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 6,093,750 shares during the same period.