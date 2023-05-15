Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] Stock trading around $5.81 per share: What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] traded at a low on 05/12/23, posting a -1.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.81. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:41 AM that Nubank reaches the milestone of 80 million customers in Latin America.

In the Brazilian market, Nubank ended the first quarter with more than 9 million investor customers and a 36% increase in AuC in one year, totaling R$ 47.6 billion (US$ 9.6 billion).

Nubank, one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, reached on the first week of April 2023* the milestone of 80 million customers in Latin America, where it maintains operations in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18766880 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at 3.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for NU stock reached $27.75 billion, with 4.69 billion shares outstanding and 3.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.55M shares, NU reached a trading volume of 18766880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for NU in the course of the last twelve months was 37.72.

How has NU stock performed recently?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 24.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.78 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +52.87. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Total Capital for NU is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.39. Additionally, NU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]

There are presently around $14,272 million, or 66.00% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 435,293,189, which is approximately -20.332% of the company’s market cap and around 9.19% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in NU stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $728.97 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly 9.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 351,118,457 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 247,848,392 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 1,857,520,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,456,487,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,033,482 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 17,289,418 shares during the same period.