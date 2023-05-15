Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] Revenue clocked in at $11.70 million, down -34.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] price plunged by -9.14 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novo Integrated Sciences Signs Agreements for an Unsecured, Non-dilutive Debt Instrument with a Principal Sum of $70,000,000.

The Company to Receive a Lump Sum of $57,000,000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Note has a non-compounding yield of 1.52% (zero coupon) per annum.

A sum of 13601703 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.30M shares. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1498 and dropped to a low of $0.13 until finishing in the latest session at $0.13.

Guru’s Opinion on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

NVOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.14. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1316, while it was recorded at 0.1656 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5173 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,526,713, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.92% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,494,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in NVOS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly -31.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 4,425,328 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 405,336 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 100,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,730,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,343,832 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 298,483 shares during the same period.