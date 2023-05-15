Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $15

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a low on 05/12/23, posting a -3.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.24. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Oceania Cruises Officially Welcomes Vista, First of All-New Allura Class.

Giada De Laurentiis, Celebrity Chef and Godmother to Vista, Christens Line’s First Ship in More Than a Decade; Acclaimed Musician Harry Connick, Jr. Delivers Unforgettable Performance at Portside Gala Ceremony in Valletta, Malta.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13643785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at 3.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $5.79 billion, with 422.65 million shares outstanding and 419.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.73M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 13643785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $19, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 14.47 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,435 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,475,416, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,194,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.74 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $314.0 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 39,899,087 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 24,690,760 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 194,827,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,417,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,497,663 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,778,180 shares during the same period.