Nikola Corporation [NKLA] is -64.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] price plunged by -7.51 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Lohscheller Releases Video Explaining Why Proposal 2 is Vital to Nikola’s Future.

DEADLINE to VOTE: 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on June 6, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VOTE NOW by phone at (855) 935-2562, if in North America, or 1 (551) 210-9929, if international; or.

A sum of 37230460 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.14M shares. Nikola Corporation shares reached a high of $0.8396 and dropped to a low of $0.7629 until finishing in the latest session at $0.77.

The one-year NKLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.59. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $2.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NKLA stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.56. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -20.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.85 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2469, while it was recorded at 0.8478 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0024 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nikola Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corporation [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

NKLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $140 million, or 25.80% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 36,808,684, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 33,581,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.79 million in NKLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.2 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 23.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 68,024,996 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 15,071,649 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 98,807,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,904,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,959,050 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,343,493 shares during the same period.