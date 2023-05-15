Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is -82.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.33%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mullen Announces $15,755,000 Vehicle Purchase Agreement with MGT Lease Company for 250 Class 3 Commercial EV Trucks.

MGT Leasing Co., based in North Carolina, purchasing 250 Mullen Class 3 EV Trucks.

MGT Lease Company, a growing commercial vehicle sales and leasing company with annual revenue of over $70 million in 2022 and $100 million projected for 2023, signs vehicle purchase agreement for 250 class 3 cab chassis EV trucks. Vehicles slated for delivery commencing in August 2023, with complete fulfillment of the purchase agreement by December 2023. All vehicle orders fulfilled through Randy Marion Automotive Group, a distributor of Mullen’s commercial EVs.

Over the last 12 months, MULN stock dropped by -93.65%.

The market cap for the stock reached $212.39 million, with 151.69 million shares outstanding and 143.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.67M shares, MULN stock reached a trading volume of 21417494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.33. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -51.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.89 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7768, while it was recorded at 1.3960 for the last single week of trading, and 8.3377 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,948,405, which is approximately 178.964% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,826,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 2.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 3,605,171 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 383,345 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 2,663,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,652,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,761 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 295,043 shares during the same period.