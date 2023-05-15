Morgan Stanley slashes price target on IonQ Inc. [IONQ] – find out why.

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] traded at a low on 05/12/23, posting a -9.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.35. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IonQ Announces Participation in 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference.

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced that Thomas Kramer, Chief Financial Officer, and Jordan Shapiro, Vice President of FP&A and Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference at the Intercontinental New York Times Square in New York City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Company’s discussion will begin at 10:15 AM ET and the webcast link will be available on our Company’s website here, or directly here.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

About IonQIonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9156548 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IonQ Inc. stands at 7.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.53%.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $1.41 billion, with 195.27 million shares outstanding and 174.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 9156548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on IONQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 6.57 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $541 million, or 46.50% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,115,608, which is approximately 10.858% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,614,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.8 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.07 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly 1.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 7,543,066 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 16,673,993 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 60,939,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,156,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,607,433 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,958,776 shares during the same period.