Market cap of Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] reaches 70.88M – now what?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] gained 13.04% or 0.02 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 35744880 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 7:28 AM that Troika Media Group Inc. Files Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement.

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG” or the “Company”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition group, announced that it had filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 7, 2023. The Company had previously announced on February 22, 2023, a process to optimize the Company’s balance sheet and address its legacy capital structure, including its senior secured debt and to explore strategic alternatives. The Company filed the Registration Statement at this time to provide it with complementary alternatives in connection with that process. The Company may not sell securities pursuant to the Registration Statement until it is declared effective by the SEC, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when such event will occur.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable, performance- driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes.

It opened the trading session at $0.1774, the shares rose to $0.2165 and dropped to $0.177, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRKA points out that the company has recorded -13.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -122.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 88.58M shares, TRKA reached to a volume of 35744880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for TRKA stock

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -23.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2517, while it was recorded at 0.1884 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3156 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -29.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 913.72. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 872.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$186,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.00% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,484,103, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,672,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in TRKA stocks shares; and SG3 MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.34 million in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 15,034,720 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 4,386,010 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,845,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,575,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,028,869 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 803,540 shares during the same period.