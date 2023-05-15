Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] reaches 5.19M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.21 during the day while it closed the day at $0.18. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Tivic Health To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15th Via Conference Call and Webcast.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic Health”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 via a pre-recorded conference call and webcast on Monday, May 15th, 2023 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock has also gained 40.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIVC stock has declined by -19.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.52% and lost -72.21% year-on date.

The market cap for TIVC stock reached $5.19 million, with 9.68 million shares outstanding and 6.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, TIVC reached a trading volume of 10827189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

TIVC stock trade performance evaluation

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.66. With this latest performance, TIVC shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1624, while it was recorded at 0.1601 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0166 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of TIVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIVC stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 132,860, which is approximately 3599.805% of the company’s market cap and around 10.15% of the total institutional ownership; ERGOTELES LLC, holding 28,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in TIVC stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $5000.0 in TIVC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivic Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:TIVC] by around 207,713 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 25,937 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIVC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,443 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,912 shares during the same period.