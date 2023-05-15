Market cap of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] reaches 5.20B – now what?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] jumped around 0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.99 at the close of the session, up 5.72%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM that Southwestern Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Disciplined capital allocation and commitment to debt reduction.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Southwestern Energy Company stock is now -14.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.00 and lowest of $4.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.87, which means current price is +9.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.09M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 23533932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Siebert Williams Shank analysts kept a Hold rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 4.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.08 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.20 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 86.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.62. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $1,653,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $4,401 million, or 84.30% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,543,599, which is approximately 2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,478,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.42 million in SWN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $222.82 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 12.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 118,316,939 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 166,451,948 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 597,126,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 881,895,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,391,499 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 30,829,490 shares during the same period.