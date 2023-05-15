Market cap of Inpixon [INPX] reaches 5.10M – now what?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.3099 during the day while it closed the day at $0.20. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Inpixon Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 15, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2023 ended March 31, 2023, which the company plans to release after market close the same day. The call will also include an update on the company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 794029. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/48349 or on the company’s Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com/ir-news-events/ir-calendar.

Inpixon stock has also loss -45.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INPX stock has declined by -78.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.46% and lost -88.24% year-on date.

The market cap for INPX stock reached $5.10 million, with 17.21 million shares outstanding and 17.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 10268497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

INPX stock trade performance evaluation

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.80. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -72.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.36 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4574, while it was recorded at 0.2966 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9411 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.16.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inpixon [INPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 142,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in INPX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $7000.0 in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 3343.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 562,760 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 99,158 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 16,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 645,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,169 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 12,196 shares during the same period.