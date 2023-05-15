Market cap of Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] reaches 4.40M – now what?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: CMND] traded at a high on 05/12/23, posting a 9.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Clearmind Medicine Announces IRB Approval to Conduct Clinical Trial on Alcohol Use Disorder.

IMCA medical center’s ethics committee approves clinical trial using proprietary CMND-100 treatment in Israel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11464616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clearmind Medicine Inc. stands at 10.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.51%.

The market cap for CMND stock reached $4.40 million, with 2.30 million shares outstanding and 2.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CMND reached a trading volume of 11464616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearmind Medicine Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has CMND stock performed recently?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.85. With this latest performance, CMND shares gained by 21.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.93 for Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5236, while it was recorded at 0.5991 for the last single week of trading.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CMND is now -510.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -571.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -571.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.38.

Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.08% of CMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMND stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 153,257, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.44% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 44,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in CMND stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $3000.0 in CMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Clearmind Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:CMND] by around 203,792 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMND stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,915 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.