Market cap of Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] reaches 31.18B – now what?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] price surged by 1.28 percent to reach at $0.04.

A sum of 25280212 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.34M shares. Banco Bradesco S.A. shares reached a high of $3.1889 and dropped to a low of $3.12 until finishing in the latest session at $3.17.

The one-year BBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.85. The average equity rating for BBD stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.50, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21.

BBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.18 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

BBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Insider Position Details

126 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 204,698,384 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 224,431,593 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 432,163,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 861,292,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,882,988 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 101,395,708 shares during the same period.