Market cap of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] reaches 9.19B – now what?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a low on 05/12/23, posting a -0.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.02. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM that American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) invites its stockholders, team members and other interested parties to attend its virtual annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, May 10, at 9 a.m. CT. Anyone can attend the annual meeting via the internet by registering in advance or on the day of the meeting at proxydocs.com/AAL and clicking the button labeled, “Register Here.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Stockholders can submit questions on the day of the meeting in real-time in writing through the virtual annual meeting website. Stockholders may also submit questions in advance of the meeting, prior to 4 p.m. CT on May 9, 2023, after registering at the above website. Others wishing to attend the virtual annual meeting may do so as a guest in listen-only mode.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16743991 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 2.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.27%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $9.19 billion, with 652.00 million shares outstanding and 642.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.61M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 16743991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.10, while it was recorded at 14.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.27 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,054 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,960,262, which is approximately 1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,098,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $534.14 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $493.2 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 40,914,636 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 35,056,031 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 284,509,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,480,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,803,258 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 9,413,753 shares during the same period.