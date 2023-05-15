Market Analysts see Sabre Corporation [SABR] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.40 during the day while it closed the day at $3.20. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM that South East Travel signs strategic, long-term technology agreement with Sabre to drive operational efficiency and support business expansion.

The agreement expands upon South East Travel’s partnership with Sabre, using Sabre’s advanced technology to drive growth while meeting evolving traveler expectations.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a long-term technology renewal with one of Taiwan’s biggest travel agencies. The agreement means that South East Travel will continue to benefit from advanced Sabre solutions to support business expansion.

Sabre Corporation stock has also loss -12.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SABR stock has declined by -53.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.36% and lost -48.22% year-on date.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $1.13 billion, with 328.93 million shares outstanding and 324.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 13799957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42.

SABR stock trade performance evaluation

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.81. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -23.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.94 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.61. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$58,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,075 million, or 109.15% of SABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,790,442, which is approximately -2.864% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,234,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.15 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $72.67 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 31,320,855 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 48,906,400 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 255,832,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,059,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,658 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 10,851,245 shares during the same period.