Market Analysts see Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] falling to $3.50. Time to buy?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] closed the trading session at $2.36 on 05/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.295, while the highest price level was $2.38. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:07 AM that Lumen Strengthens Leadership Team, adds Kye Prigg as Executive Vice President – Enterprise Operations.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has named Kye Prigg Executive Vice President – Enterprise Operations. His first day will be June 1, 2023. Kye will lead a global team comprised of employees in the Service Delivery, Service Assurance, Network Planning and Access Management, and Field Operations and Network Implementation organizations, as Enterprise Operations transforms.

“Lumen’s mission is to digitally connect people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly, and our enterprise operations is critical to how we deliver on that mission,” said Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen. “Kye is an expert in driving both large-scale network and cultural transformations. We will put his skills to good use as we build Lumen from the people up and modernize to deliver seamless experiences for our customers.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.79 percent and weekly performance of 3.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.08M shares, LUMN reached to a volume of 12434064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LUMN stock trade performance evaluation

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.60. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.86.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.83. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$53,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,808 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,778,437, which is approximately -2.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 111,878,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.03 million in LUMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $127.19 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -12.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 137,826,907 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 223,121,361 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 405,327,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 766,275,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,472,247 shares, while 183 institutional investors sold positions of 59,541,995 shares during the same period.