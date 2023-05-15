Market Analysts see Li Auto Inc. [LI] gaining to $20.66. Time to buy?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] gained 0.60% or 0.18 points to close at $29.44 with a heavy trading volume of 11333889 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion)1 Quarterly deliveries reached 52,584 vehicles.

It opened the trading session at $29.05, the shares rose to $29.775 and dropped to $28.575, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LI points out that the company has recorded 81.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -135.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, LI reached to a volume of 11333889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $37.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for LI stock

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.03. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.79 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.87, while it was recorded at 27.29 for the last single week of trading, and 23.47 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc. go to 14.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $3,961 million, or 29.50% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,101,217, which is approximately -3.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,128,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.95 million in LI stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $298.44 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 66.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 32,440,684 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 71,869,973 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 30,218,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,529,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,614,732 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 36,365,361 shares during the same period.