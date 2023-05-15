Market Analysts see Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.80%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM that A Star is Born – Princess Cruises Names Second Sphere Class Ship STAR PRINCESS.

Newest Princess Ship from Princess is a Cruise Lover’s Dream, Sails Inaugural 2025 Mediterranean Season.

Princess Cruises, the most iconic cruise line in the world, today revealed the name of its second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess, which will sail an inaugural season of Mediterranean voyages when she debuts in August 2025.

Over the last 12 months, CCL stock dropped by -27.45%. The one-year Carnival Corporation & plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.08. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.76 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.32M shares, CCL stock reached a trading volume of 29797352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CCL stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 36 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,587 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,933,967, which is approximately 2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,236,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.79 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $499.67 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 88,628,797 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 73,115,779 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 406,635,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,380,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,778,100 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 10,556,016 shares during the same period.