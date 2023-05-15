Market Analysts see Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] closed the trading session at $19.18 on 05/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.90, while the highest price level was $19.215. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM that Barrick Gold Corporation Closes the Market.

Mark Bristow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX: ABX) joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the Company’s historic 40-year milestone anniversary.

Barrick is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Their portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold and copper districts and is focused on high-margin, long-life assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.64 percent and weekly performance of -5.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.11M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 9812601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $22.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 19.52 for the last single week of trading, and 16.99 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 6.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,568 million, or 63.30% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 76,909,291, which is approximately -5.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 60,865,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $855.58 million in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -15.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 69,622,025 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 125,865,501 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 772,604,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 968,092,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,235,041 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 11,332,505 shares during the same period.