Macquarie slashes price target on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] – find out why.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] slipped around -1.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $308.97 at the close of the session, down -0.37%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Introducing the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program and the 2023 Work Trend Index.

Microsoft is bringing Microsoft 365 Copilot to more customers and releasing new research that shows how AI will change the way we work.

Earlier this year, Microsoft Corp. introduced Microsoft 365 Copilot, which will bring powerful new generative AI capabilities to apps millions of people use every day like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams and more.

Microsoft Corporation stock is now 28.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MSFT Stock saw the intraday high of $310.65 and lowest of $306.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 313.00, which means current price is +40.86% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.58M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 19774696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $331.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $325 to $347. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $330 to $350, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock. On April 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 320 to 345.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 60.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 284.01, while it was recorded at 309.41 for the last single week of trading, and 258.54 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 35.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.08. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $329,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 12.54%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,631,753 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,664,898, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 537,573,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.09 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $91.01 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 2,215 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 163,587,892 shares. Additionally, 2,300 investors decreased positions by around 137,891,175 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 4,979,787,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,281,266,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,052,126 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 12,832,511 shares during the same period.