Lyft Inc. [LYFT] is -25.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] price plunged by -2.62 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Lyft CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by J.P. Morgan.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that David Risher, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at J.P. Morgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 in Boston, MA. Mr. Risher is scheduled to appear at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

A sum of 26503668 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.28M shares. Lyft Inc. shares reached a high of $8.57 and dropped to a low of $8.06 until finishing in the latest session at $8.19.

The one-year LYFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.76. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $12.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21.25 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on LYFT stock. On February 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 8.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.63 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.69.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -76.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.15. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$358,568 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,328 million, or 83.90% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 55,309,382, which is approximately 4.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,206,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.21 million in LYFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $130.71 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 5.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 51,485,707 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 54,758,642 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 178,016,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,260,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,068,819 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 29,677,430 shares during the same period.