Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock Initiated by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $20

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.41%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Kinder Morgan and Neste Announce Commercial In-Service of Major Renewable Feedstock Storage and Logistics Hub.

Advancing development of renewable diesel fuel, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable plastics.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced the commercial in-service of its renewable feedstock storage and logistics hub project with Neste, a leading provider of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. Neste will store a variety of raw materials like used cooking oil, which it collects from more than 80,000 restaurants across the United States, at Kinder Morgan’s Harvey Terminal in Harvey, Louisiana to be used as feedstock in the production of renewable fuels and plastics. Enhancements to rail, truck and marine infrastructure have also been made at the facility to meet the modal flexibility requirements of Neste’s feedstock supply chain.

Over the last 12 months, KMI stock dropped by -9.29%. The one-year Kinder Morgan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.12. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.43 billion, with 2.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.33M shares, KMI stock reached a trading volume of 9109771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $19 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.08 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.17, while it was recorded at 16.81 for the last single week of trading, and 17.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

KMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -6.40%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,738 million, or 63.00% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,397,514, which is approximately 1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,106,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.39 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 710 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 108,026,230 shares. Additionally, 551 investors decreased positions by around 52,386,632 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 1,252,571,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,412,984,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,836,403 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,326,199 shares during the same period.