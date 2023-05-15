KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Exelon Corporation [EXC] – find out why.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $41.75 on 05/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.43, while the highest price level was $42.685. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 1:04 PM that Exelon Utilities Recognized With ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Awards.

Award-winning energy efficiency programs save customers money and energy while helping avoid millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Exelon’s (Nasdaq: EXC) energy delivery companies, Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), ComEd, Delmarva Power (DPL), Philadelphia Energy Company (PECO) and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), were each recognized with the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award, for the significant impact their energy efficiency programs are having in helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide millions of dollars in savings for the company’s more than 10 million customers. The award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.42 percent and weekly performance of -2.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 8934216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.05, while it was recorded at 42.51 for the last single week of trading, and 41.74 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,538 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 93,780,855, which is approximately -2.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,771,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.83 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.63 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 4.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 81,635,410 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 79,219,010 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 642,445,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 803,300,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,203,934 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 7,510,692 shares during the same period.