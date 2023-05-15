Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell -8.38% so far this year. What now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] closed the trading session at $32.67 on 05/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.39, while the highest price level was $32.69. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM that DR PEPPER® AND RAPPER YUNG GRAVY TEAM UP TO DROP A NEW SINGLE AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE.

“Strawberries & Creamin'” Live Now and Exclusively on TikTok.

Today, Dr Pepper® announced a musical collaboration with rapper Yung Gravy, including an exclusive single and music video inspired by the brand’s latest product, Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream. “Strawberries & Creamin'” debuted on TikTok, and the video is now live on Yung Gravy’s YouTube channel. The partnership between Dr Pepper and Yung Gravy also includes a custom line of co-branded merchandise available on the leading social commerce marketplace, NTWRK. This partnership highlights the recent launch of the brand’s newest beverage treat, Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream, which features the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors swirled with refreshing layers of strawberry flavor with a smooth, creamy finish.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.38 percent and weekly performance of -1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 9123018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $38.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $40 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDP stock. On September 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 39 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 54.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.52, while it was recorded at 32.65 for the last single week of trading, and 36.50 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.22.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.60. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $51,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.20%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,680 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,957,583, which is approximately 5.439% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,972,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.67 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 75,233,253 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 53,466,549 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 657,353,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 786,053,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,867,499 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,626,454 shares during the same period.