JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Revenue clocked in at $114.31 billion, down 0.00% YTD: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] slipped around -1.95 points on Friday, while shares priced at $134.10 at the close of the session, down -1.43%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Fashion and Jewelry Industries Lead the 2023 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and Led Companies Ranking.

The Women Presidents Organization and JPMorgan Chase announce the businesses on this year’s ranking at Annual WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum.

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, today released the 16th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. Topping this year’s 50 Fastest list are, for the first time, three product-based companies in the fashion apparel and jewelry industries, followed closely by companies focused on staffing, technology, food and beverage, and consumer product goods, among others.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is now 0.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JPM Stock saw the intraday high of $136.99 and lowest of $133.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.34, which means current price is +8.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.54M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 9988598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $160.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $148 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 525.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.38.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.72, while it was recorded at 136.02 for the last single week of trading, and 128.53 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $276,891 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 274,622,643, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 193,849,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.0 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.4 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,820 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 102,439,788 shares. Additionally, 1,619 investors decreased positions by around 83,395,795 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 1,878,977,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,064,813,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,672,195 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 13,133,388 shares during the same period.