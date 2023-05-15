JP Morgan lifts British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] price plunged by -1.49 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on November 15, 2022 at 5:05 AM that Charlotte’s Web Announces US$56.8 Million Investment from BAT.

Investment Will Help Drive Growth and Deepen R&D.

(TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web,” or the “Company”) the market leader in hemp-derived cannabidiol (“CBD”) wellness products, today announced a US$56.8 million investment (the “Investment”) from a subsidiary of BAT (LSE: BATS) and (NYSE: BTI), which provides the Company with incremental capital to fund growth initiatives, including the Company’s expanding portfolio of botanical wellness products.

A sum of 12618424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.32M shares. British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares reached a high of $34.10 and dropped to a low of $33.54 until finishing in the latest session at $33.71.

The one-year BTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.78. The average equity rating for BTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $53.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BTI Stock Performance Analysis:

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, BTI shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.63 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.01, while it was recorded at 34.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into British American Tobacco p.l.c. Fundamentals:

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 11.80%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,783 million, or 7.60% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 25,121,720, which is approximately -27.536% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 17,781,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.42 million in BTI stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $428.27 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 34,607,200 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 17,746,315 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 119,212,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,565,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,873,597 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,513,951 shares during the same period.