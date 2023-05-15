Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] is -75.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] traded at a low on 05/12/23, posting a -4.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.04. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 10:02 AM that Solectrac Electric Tractors Announces LeadVenture as Preferred Website Provider.

Solectrac partners with LeadVenture to provide Solectrac Dealers with Award-Winning Websites and Digital Marketing Services.

Solectrac electric tractors are leading the charge to electrify the agriculture and utility space with its growing dealer network. In the interest of providing a superior digital experience to customers and dealers, Solectrac, a subsidiary of Ideanomics, has partnered with LeadVenture as its preferred provider of websites to Solectrac dealers nationwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 57458760 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ideanomics Inc. stands at 14.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.60%.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $32.80 million, with 561.63 million shares outstanding and 533.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.52M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 57458760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IDEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

How has IDEX stock performed recently?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -49.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0826, while it was recorded at 0.0449 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2599 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.60% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,287,874, which is approximately 126.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,803,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in IDEX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $46000.0 in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 40.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 9,762,340 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 9,501,394 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 233,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,029,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 619,676 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,722,733 shares during the same period.