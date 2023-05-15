Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] moved down -37.22: Why It’s Important

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] closed the trading session at $1.40 on 05/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.28, while the highest price level was $2.19. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates.

· Net Product Sales for First Quarter of 2023 Grew 26% to $29.6 million, Compared to First Quarter Net Product Sales in 2022.

· Appointment of Craig Collard as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Jason Grillot as Vice President (VP), Sales and Marketing, of the Acute Care Franchise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.00 percent and weekly performance of -43.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -51.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 14474371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

HRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.32. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -51.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.41 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2821, while it was recorded at 2.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1253 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.04. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -399.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.40.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163 million, or 102.55% of HRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 11,870,096, which is approximately 0.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 11,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.45 million in HRTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.16 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly -2.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 12,185,790 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 25,313,922 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 79,195,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,695,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,497,116 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,931,033 shares during the same period.