General Motors Company [GM] Is Currently -2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.285 during the day while it closed the day at $32.40. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:30 AM that GM Releases 2023 First-Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $40.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.4 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.8 billion.

General Motors Company stock has also loss -2.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GM stock has declined by -21.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.87% and lost -3.69% year-on date.

The market cap for GM stock reached $46.04 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.34M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 13035454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $47.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $36 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM stock trade performance evaluation

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.79, while it was recorded at 33.11 for the last single week of trading, and 37.06 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.98. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $59,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Motors Company [GM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

General Motors Company [GM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,604 million, or 82.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,529,253, which is approximately 0.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,305,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.54 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 0.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 619 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 83,669,942 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 63,557,379 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 1,013,379,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,160,607,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,920,072 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 7,769,570 shares during the same period.