fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell -1.15% so far this year. What now?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] loss -4.44% on the last trading session, reaching $1.72 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Fubo to Participate in May 2023 Investor Conferences.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences this month:.

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media ConferenceDates: May 15-18, 2023Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ETWebcast Links: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham131/fubo/2241620 or https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

fuboTV Inc. represents 291.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $525.31 million with the latest information. FUBO stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $1.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.80M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 13094391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUBO shares from 7.50 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.01. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 38.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2860, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6507 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.83 and a Gross Margin at -8.02. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.09.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -43.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.13. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$832,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $142 million, or 38.30% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,532,950, which is approximately 13.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,913,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.65 million in FUBO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.73 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 1.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 20,316,948 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 9,073,786 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 53,451,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,841,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,625,459 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,130,444 shares during the same period.