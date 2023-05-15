For Geron Corporation [GERN], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] gained 7.27% or 0.21 points to close at $3.10 with a heavy trading volume of 10014185 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM that Geron Presentations at Upcoming EHA Annual Meeting to Report Updated Durability, Disease Modification and Favorable Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) in Imetelstat-Treated Lower Risk MDS Patients in IMerge Phase 3.

Longer follow-up data for 1-year transfusion independence (TI) in IMerge Phase 3, which demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful continuous, durable efficacy.

Strong correlation of reduction in MDS-associated mutations with clinical benefits, including TI duration, provides compelling evidence for the potential of disease modification.

It opened the trading session at $2.95, the shares rose to $3.115 and dropped to $2.8832, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GERN points out that the company has recorded 49.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -162.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, GERN reached to a volume of 10014185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2450.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for GERN stock

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 51.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.83 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.49 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Geron Corporation [GERN]

There are presently around $784 million, or 50.50% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,498,755, which is approximately 15.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 19,712,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.11 million in GERN stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $59.78 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 26.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 85,712,154 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 27,179,158 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 139,955,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,846,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,007,651 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,569,787 shares during the same period.