For Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] loss -2.50% or -0.22 points to close at $8.57 with a heavy trading volume of 11327158 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM that Elanco Animal Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $1,257 million, including an estimated $90-$110 million benefit from customer purchasing shifted from the second quarter into the first as a result of ERP system commercial ordering blackout period for legacy Bayer Animal Health products in April.

It opened the trading session at $8.77, the shares rose to $8.78 and dropped to $8.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ELAN points out that the company has recorded -28.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 11327158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $13.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $37 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $24, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on ELAN stock. On July 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ELAN shares from 32 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.01. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$8,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $4,068 million, or 99.10% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 84,774,075, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,691,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.58 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $282.67 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly 8.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 71,699,970 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 127,650,031 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 275,296,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,646,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,961,238 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 31,122,108 shares during the same period.