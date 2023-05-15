For ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRY] gained 77.88% on the last trading session, reaching $8.04 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM that FDA Advisory Committee Votes in Support of Favorable Benefit-Risk Profile for neffy® (Intranasal (IN) Epinephrine) for the Treatment of Allergic Reactions (Type 1), Including Anaphylaxis.

FDA Advisory Committee Votes: neffy Data Support a Favorable Benefit-Risk Assessment in Adults (16:6 in Favor) and in Children <18 years of age and ≥30 kg (17:5 in Favor). If Approved, neffy Will Become the First Needle-Free Epinephrine Product for the Treatment of Severe Allergic Reactions. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 94.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $427.57 million with the latest information. SPRY stock price has been found in the range of $6.51 to $9.65. If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, SPRY reached a trading volume of 57684072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRY shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wedbush have made an estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 328.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

Trading performance analysis for SPRY stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.37. With this latest performance, SPRY shares gained by 36.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2698.78 and a Gross Margin at +75.76. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2635.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.28.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 51.00 and a Current Ratio set at 51.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY]

There are presently around $425 million, or 34.30% of SPRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRY stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 11,077,927, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,740,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.28 million in SPRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $40.91 million in SPRY stock with ownership of nearly -5.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRY] by around 21,404,250 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,697,787 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 28,816,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,918,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,921,919 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,564,605 shares during the same period.