Exane BNP Paribas lifts The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.85 during the day while it closed the day at $14.67. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM that GOODYEAR COMMENTS ON LETTER FROM ELLIOTT.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) (“Goodyear” or “the Company”) released the following statement regarding the letter Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”) sent to the Goodyear Board of Directors this morning:.

“We value input from our shareholders and regularly engage with them. We are reviewing Elliott’s recommendations, and we intend to meet with them to discuss their views in more detail.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock has also gained 28.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GT stock has inclined by 35.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.33% and gained 44.53% year-on date.

The market cap for GT stock reached $4.03 billion, with 285.00 million shares outstanding and 281.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 12136263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $13.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on GT stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GT shares from 15 to 15.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

GT stock trade performance evaluation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.35. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 34.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.01 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.91, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.55 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.11. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of $2,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.24%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,325 million, or 82.20% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,549,045, which is approximately -0.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,724,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.39 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $264.06 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -11.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 20,097,420 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 21,212,182 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 185,341,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,651,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,608,692 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,036,671 shares during the same period.