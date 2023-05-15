EQT Corporation [EQT] fell -1.12% so far this year. What now?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] gained 4.86% on the last trading session, reaching $33.45 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that EQT Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents in Consent Solicitation to Extend Special Mandatory Redemption Outside Date for Senior Notes due 2028.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (“EQT”) today announced that it has received the Requisite Consents (as defined below) in its previously announced consent solicitation to amend the indenture (the “Indenture”) governing its outstanding 5.700% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) to extend the Outside Date (as defined below) for the special mandatory redemption provision from June 30, 2023 to December 29, 2023 (the “Consent Solicitation”), which ensures that the proceeds from the issuance of the Notes remain available through December 29, 2023 if the closing of EQT’s pending acquisition of THQ Appalachia I Midco, LLC and THQ-XcL Holdings I Midco, LLC (the “Acquisition”) occurs on or before such date.

As previously announced, upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the consent solicitation statement dated May 3, 2023 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”), EQT sought the consent of holders of a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the “Requisite Consents”) to amend the Indenture to extend the Outside Date from June 30, 2023 to December 29, 2023 (the “Proposed Amendment”). Under the Indenture, prior to giving effect to the Proposed Amendment, EQT is required to redeem the outstanding Notes at a redemption price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the date of such mandatory redemption if (i) the Acquisition is not consummated on or before June 30, 2023 (the “Outside Date”) or (ii) EQT notifies the trustee of the Notes that it will not pursue the consummation of the Acquisition. The extension of the Outside Date to December 29, 2023 aligns such date with the date on which the purchase agreement relating to the Acquisition may be terminated by the parties thereto as well as the termination date for lender commitments under EQT’s term loan credit agreement.

EQT Corporation represents 361.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.54 billion with the latest information. EQT stock price has been found in the range of $31.665 to $33.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 8723576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $44.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $28, while Truist kept a Hold rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for EQT stock

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.95, while it was recorded at 32.43 for the last single week of trading, and 37.78 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 29.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $11,260 million, or 99.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,335,268, which is approximately 1.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,916,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in EQT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $872.2 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 10.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 40,301,268 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 57,759,910 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 238,546,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,607,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,087,885 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 18,353,431 shares during the same period.