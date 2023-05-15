CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] is 49.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] gained 0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $8.96 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 1:06 AM that Sobi to Acquire CTI BioPharma.

Transaction Price of $9.10 Per Share Represents Compelling 89% Premium to CTI’s Closing Stock Price on May 9, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTI BioPharma (Nasdaq: CTIC) (“CTI”), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (STO: SOBI) (“Sobi”), a global healthcare leader in hematology, immunology and specialty care, will acquire CTI for $9.10 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction, representing an implied equity value of approximately $1.7 billion.

CTI BioPharma Corp. represents 128.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.18 billion with the latest information. CTIC stock price has been found in the range of $8.92 to $8.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, CTIC reached a trading volume of 14795666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $11.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.87.

Trading performance analysis for CTIC stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.86. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 104.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.42 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.82 and a Gross Margin at +93.12. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.37.

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -87.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -367.75. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$726,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

There are presently around $1,055 million, or 79.30% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,002,989, which is approximately 16.448% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 8,963,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.31 million in CTIC stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $78.97 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 30,944,722 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 12,264,898 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 74,552,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,762,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,195,309 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,383,348 shares during the same period.